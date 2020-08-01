Angus Kebbell delves into why New Zealand's southern wine industry is so successful and its products so well regarded in world markets

New Zealand’s wine industry is becoming an increasingly important sector for our overall exports. It is New Zealand’s sixth largest export merchandise category, shipped to more than 100 countries and these exports exceed $1.9 bln annually which is up +6% on last year.

Working with New Zealand wine growers this weekly show will delve into New Zealand’s grape growing regions and industry, we will be looking at sustainability and the different varieties that are making waves in our international markets. We will a focus on the people and characters that bring your favourite bottle to life.

New Zealand’s wine industry is young by global standards but it has quickly become a respected wine producer. Our wine regions are typically found, with some exceptions, on the east coasts of both the North and South Islands and each region and sub region contain their own unique soil and climatic conditions.

Due to the apline spine, the east coasts are typically dry as these mountains block our predominant weather which flows from the North West to South West directions. With irrigation, water application can be managed which gives the wine grower some control over the performance of the grape vines and ultimately the concentration of the fruit.

New Zealand is home to the world’s most southerly vineyards and they benefit from the moderating effect of our maritime climate. The long sunshine hours and cool nights provide perfect environments for grapes to thrive.

Over the next two episodes I am taking a look at Marlborough and what makes this region so suitable for Sauvignon Blanc, what sustainability efforts are being made in the region, and how water is becoming an increasingly important resource.

To get the full story download the podcast.

Angus Kebbell is the Producer at Tailwind Media. You can contact him here.